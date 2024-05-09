American Airlines adds flights, expects record-setting summer at Sky Harbor airport

American Airlines, the largest commercial airline operating at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, is expecting to have its busiest summer in years.

For most of the country's airports, the summer travel season is the most hectic time of year, but for Sky Harbor summer months typically are slower because fewer tourists travel to the Valley when the temperatures peak. Despite the seasonal slowdown, American Airlines is expecting one of the more robust summers the airline has had in Phoenix since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We're actually going to see more customers than we had last summer,” said Sophia Philis-Ortiz, American’s vice president of hub operations at Sky Harbor. “We're really excited. We're going to be servicing 3 million passengers on over 26,000 departures this summer.”

