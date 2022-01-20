Amazon makes more big industrial moves in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Amazon.com Inc. has multiple major developments in the works in Mesa.

One of the world’s largest and most valuable companies is spending millions of dollars on at least three new warehouse projects near the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airports.

In December, according to Maricopa County records, Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) closed on two large properties totaling about 114 acres, costing the company a total of $35 million. There is also a proposed 2.9 million-square-foot fulfillment center project in the same area that appears to be another Amazon development.

All three of the projects are within less than an eight-mile drive of each other.

The retail giant already has a major presence in the Valley and the state, with more than 20,000 employees across Arizona. In the Valley, Amazon has a handful of warehouses, distribution centers and offices and the company recently announced it plans to hire an additional 550 people in Tempe and has already expanded its office footprint in a brand-new office tower there.

As the Valley’s population grows, the local demand for e-commerce, which Amazon is the industry’s leader, should grow as well. The Southeast Valley is one of the country’s hottest industrial markets right now, and land and warehouse space near the Gateway Airport in Mesa is going quickly. It makes sense for Amazon to get as much as it can.

