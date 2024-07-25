Amazon announces 500 new jobs in Goodyear

Amazon.com Inc. has confirmed plans to open a new fulfillment center in Goodyear and hire 500 workers.

Seattle-based retail giant Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) signed on for the full 1.2 million square-foot warehouse at the Prologis 303 Business Park in April, as the Phoenix Business Journal previously reported.

This was Amazon's third industrial lease signed in 2024 — it leased up two other buildings each totaling at least 1 million square feet in Buckeye and in Glendale, bringing its total new leases this year to 3.5 million square feet.

Amazon officials initially declined to comment on its Goodyear facility in April but said July 24 that the company is focused on growing in the West Valley suburb. Its new facility is located near the southwest corner of Cotton Lane and Camelback Road near the Loop 303.

