Amazon adds another massive distribution center to its Phoenix metro footprint

Amazon signed a lease for another massive warehouse in the Valley.

The global retail giant is leasing a 1,063,188-square-foot building at West 202 Logistics – a sprawling industrial infill project off the I-10 and Loop 202 interchange.

Amazon currently leases millions of square feet across about three dozen facilities throughout the Phoenix metro for its warehousing and distribution operations. This new space is just west of downtown Phoenix at the northeast corner of north 59th Avenue and West Van Buren Street.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to the Phoenix Business Journal that the company plans to open an operations facility at the West 202 Logistics property to provide faster delivery to local customers.

