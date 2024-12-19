Air France adds more flights between Paris and Phoenix

The first six months of Air France’s direct flight between Paris and Phoenix has been so successful, the company has decided to increase how often it operates the nonstop route.

Air France announced on Dec. 18 that it will increase Phoenix to Paris service to five times a week starting in May 2025. Currently, Air France makes the flight from Phoenix to Paris three days a week.

The nonstop route between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Paris launched in May 2024. Air France has already switched to a larger plane since then. In May, Air France will go even bigger.

