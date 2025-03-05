Aging like fine wine, retirees become award-winning vintners

VERDE VALLEY, AZ — Emil and Cindy Molin, ages 73 and 68 respectively, are the co-founders of Cove Mesa Vineyard. The husband and wife duo officially launched the winemaking company on June 1, 2020, in the throes of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Emil, a former deputy insurance commissioner with a 30-year career, had been retired for more than seven years when they launched the vineyard. Cindy, who was the head of software engineering at Raytheon, had begun the process of planning her retirement but didn't do so until a year and a half after the company launched.

After nearly five years in business, the Cornville-based winery and tasting room nestled in Verde Valley is the recipient of myriad awards. Cove Mesa is one of the few wineries invited to participate in Artlink’s 12th Annual Art d'Core Gala, which kicks off Art Detour on March 1. The company is featuring three of its wines at the event.

