Affordable housing firm expands in Arizona, uses government programs to keep rents low

Ulysses Development Group is hitting milestones on two affordable housing complexes in Phoenix next week.

Dahlia Village at 3620 S. 12th St. opens Sept. 22, while Wild Rose Flats at 2949 N. 43rd Ave. begins construction Sept. 23. The combined developments will total 198 workforce housing units.

It’s not easy to build low-cost residences — or anything, for that matter — said Ahmed Abdelhameed, vice president and Arizona market lead for the Denver-based firm. But using government programs and maintaining active relationships with the city, county and state can turn proposals into product.

“We have some really amazing relationships and partners and stakeholders,” he said. “We would not be celebrating next week without them.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.