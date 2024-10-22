Aeromexico adds new nonstop flight to Phoenix Sky Harbor

Mexican airline Aeromexico, in a partnership with Delta Air Lines, announced on Oct. 21 that it will start operating nonstop daily flights between Mexico City and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in the first quarter of 2025.

This marks a return to the Phoenix market from Aeromexico, which had made regular international flights from Sky Harbor until it ended that service more than a decade ago.

The flight to Mexico City will debut on March 30 and will operate daily with a flight arriving in Phoenix at 12:25 p.m. and then departing to Mexico City that day at 1:51 p.m. Aeromexico will use a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for the route.

The announcement came at an event highlighting the recent start of the construction of the new taxiway being built at Sky Harbor.

