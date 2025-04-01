90-year-old Valley restaurant under new ownership

Harold’s Cave Creek Corral, a restaurant going into its 90th year in operation, has had a change in ownership.

The iconic country western bar, located in Cave Creek on the northern edge of the metro Phoenix area at 6895 E. Cave Creek Road, recently had half of its ownership stake sold.

The restaurant’s ownership announced in late March that Bill and Marie Vale, who have been part owners of Harold’s for more than two decades, have sold their share of the restaurant to a married couple who live nearby in Carefree.

