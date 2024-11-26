$50M corporate jet ‘campus’ to open at Phoenix’s Deer Valley Airport

Sky Harbour Group Corp. is preparing to open a newly constructed private aviation “campus” at the Phoenix Deer Valley Airport in January 2025.

The White Plains, N.Y.-based company – not to be confused with the name of Phoenix’s main commercial aviation airport – develops aviation infrastructure and is in the process of building out a network of home-basing solutions for business aircraft across the U.S.

Sky Harbour’s Phoenix operation will include private-use jet hangars that can have offices or lounges, and the campus will have dedicated line crews and customized services for its members.

