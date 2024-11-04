50-acre mixed-use campus proposed in north Phoenix

Dallas-based JLB Partners is proposing a mixed-use development with new luxury housing, office and retail along the Loop 101 in North Phoenix.

The company recently submitted a zoning application for the 50-acre property, located at the northeast corner of Mayo Boulevard and 64th Street, to the city of Phoenix for a planned unit development.

Conceptual plans call for multiple phases including a combination of 1,300 residential units, 300 hotel rooms, 40,000 square feet of retail, 20,000 square feet of dining or 250,000 square feet of office space across the highly visible site.

"A primary goal of the project is to expand availability and access to housing opportunities in an area targeted for significant future growth due to its location within a major regional employment hub that has developed along the Loop 101," project documents said.

