$3 billion Mesa data center campus gets green light

MESA, AZ — Novva Data Centers has been cleared to build a $3 billion data center campus across 159 acres in Mesa.

The project from Utah-based Novva was approved by Mesa’s Planning and Zoning Board in late January. City staff confirmed Feb. 3 that the project does not have to go before Mesa City Council because the site is zoned as "planned area development" and is a permitted use in its Light Industrial District.

The Novva project has been in the works since at least August 2023, when Novva Data Centers made the winning $62.7 million bid for 165 acres at a state land auction. The project is set to rise on vacant land at the northwest corner of East Warner Road and South Ellsworth Road.

