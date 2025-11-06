Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
$2B Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley developer files for bankruptcy

The developer behind the $2 billion Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley and The Palmeraie luxury residential development has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection days ahead of a scheduled foreclosure sale.

Multiple entities connected to Five Star Development filed for bankruptcy protection Nov. 4 in the Southern District of Texas. The company reported estimated assets between $500 million and $1 billion against estimated liabilities between $500 million and $1 billion, according to bankruptcy documents.

The move offers Five Star a reprieve in its high-stakes litigation with an affiliate of Madison Realty Capital, the lender for the 122-acre Paradise Valley megaproject.

