272-acre Buckeye site near I-10 heads to auction with $42 million starting bid

BUCKEYE, AZ — A prime piece of state trust land in Buckeye set up for a new mixed-use development is going up for auction Feb. 4.

The site encompasses about 272 acres north and south of the I-10 freeway in the West Valley and is next to a growing shopping center hub with over a million square feet of retail space currently underway.

San-Diego based Sunbelt Investment Holdings submitted the original application triggering the auction, according to documents filed with the Arizona State Land Department. In those documents, Sunbelt noted it wants to move as fast as possible on a planned mixed-use commercial project.

