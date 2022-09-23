2022 WM Phoenix Open raised more than $10 million for Arizona charities

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — For the fifth time in its history, the WM Phoenix Open tournament this year raised more than $10 million for Arizona charities — a huge bump up from the 2021 amount — event hosts The Thunderbirds have announced.

The Thunderbirds said that the $10.5 million from the 2022 “People’s Open,” held in February, will be distributed among hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations in Arizona.

This year’s raise easily eclipsed the $4 million pulled in from the 2021 tournament. That lower amount raised last year could be attributed to the fact that attendance was down significantly amid COVID-19 protocols and reduced ticket sales.

The recovery goes to show the popularity of the event, which is dubbed the “People’s Open” because of its typically massive attendance that numbers in the hundreds of thousands, as well as the generosity of the event’s fans, The Thunderbirds said.

