$13 million restaurant, bar proposed in West Valley entertainment district

A $13 million dining and entertainment venue is expected to open its doors next year in Peoria's P83 entertainment district.

Called Tavern Park, it will total 13,000 square feet and feature two stories with a sports bar, a climate-controlled indoor park, a rooftop lounge and a nightclub. It expects to open next summer, with a capacity for about 550 customers.

The creators of the Lookout Tavern sports bar in Phoenix are behind the new concept that will be located at 8320 W. Mariners Way, in a space previously occupied by Modern Round.

"We wanted to create an immersive destination where sports fans, casual diners and nightlife enthusiasts alike can come together," said Kevin Stout, the owner of Tavern Park, in a statement.

