'The Yaggah Movement': A voice for the Black community and beyond

PHOENIX — "My mom actually told me you need to speak up and have a voice, so I use my voice, kind of just to have presence," said Fabrice Beohourou.

But Beohourou's booming voice has more than just presence, it also has an impact.

As the host of "The Yaggah Movement" on KRDP Community Radio, every Saturday from 2-4 p.m., Beohourou, also known as, "Mr. Klean B," provides his listeners with a mix of current events, social commentary, and musical beats that get them energized throughout the day.

"The whole goal is just to embrace each other and our differences," Beohourou explains.

And in case you're wondering, "YAGGAH" is an acronym that stands for, "You Are Genuine, Gifted, and Humble."

"You're going to see me jumping off, talking to my people, yelling. I am live and direct and I will make sure the guest is excited," Beohourou explained.

It was a dream Beohourou had since he was a little boy growing up in Ivory Coast that he hoped one day would come true.

"As an African man, I know our voices are very limited," Beohourou said.

But the non-profit Desert Soul Media is trying to change that.

"I was driven by the idea of uplifting this community that has been downtrodden for so many years," explained Calvin Worthen, one of the hosts and volunteers with Desert Soul Media.

Worthen is one of the hosts of Soul Star Live, a public affairs show that airs on KRDP Community Radio on weekdays from 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Desert Soul Media helps oversee two public radio stations: KRDP 90.7 FM and KRDP Indie.

"We address the Black community's concerns," explained Alvin Galloway, another host of Soul Star Live and host of "The Alvin Galloway Show." "We have an opportunity to project those voices out - and like I always say, we like to give voice to the voiceless."

"We want the community to listen in," explained Worthen. "One of our phrases is, 'Talk. Sing. Connect.' So we absolutely need the community to listen in and call in and engage with us and make that connection."

If you're interested in volunteering, listening, donating, or getting involved in some way, click here.