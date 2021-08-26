Arizona Attorney General says Maricopa County in violation of 2020 election audit subpoena

PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has announced that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is in violation of state law for failing to comply with the Arizona Senate’s legislative subpoena related to the 2020 election audit.

On Thursday, Attorney General Mark Brnovich released a statement saying, “We are notifying the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors that it must fully comply with the Senate’s subpoena as required by the law.”

If the MCBOS does not change course within 30 days, the AGO will notify the Arizona Treasurer to withhold Maricopa County’s state-shared funds as required by law, according to a release from the AG.

Brnovich’s decision stems from a SB-1487 complaint filed by Senator Sonny Borrelli which authorizes any legislator to request the Attorney General investigate a county or city alleged to be in violation of state law.

In July, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and Senator Warren Petersen issued a subpoena to MCBOS related to the Senate’s audit of the 2020 election.

The Senators requested six categories of items for production by August 2, 2021, including routers and network logs. MCBOS objected to the requested information, and to date, has not provided all of the subpoenaed materials.

