AM Roundup: Unrest in Mexico, moving crew helps end Amber Alert, USA Hockey wins gold

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! Enjoy the temperatures we have now, because it may be 90 degrees before the end of the week! Where did the winter go?

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, February 23; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warming trend

A big warm-up is underway across the Valley starting today. Expect partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs climbing into the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

The warming trend continues Tuesday with highs staying in the mid 80s, before we push into the upper 80s by Wednesday.

The Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho, ” on Sunday, decapitating what had become Mexico's most powerful cartel and giving the government its biggest prize yet to show the Trump administration its efforts.

Oseguera Cervantes was wounded in an operation to capture him on Sunday in Tapalpa, Jalisco, about a two-hour drive southwest of Guadalajara, and he died while being flown to Mexico City, the Defense Department said in a statement. The state is the base of the cartel known for trafficking huge quantities of fentanyl and other drugs to the United States.

During the operation, troops came under fire and killed four people at the location. Three more people, including Oseguera Cervantes, were wounded and later died, the statement said. Two others were arrested and armored vehicles, rocket launchers and other arms were seized. Three members of the armed forces were wounded and are receiving medical treatment.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico said on X that the operation was carried out by Mexican special forces “within the framework of bilateral cooperation, with U.S. authorities providing complementary intelligence.”

Many flights were cancelled out of Puerto Vallarta on Sunday due to "an ongoing security situation" connected to unrest from the cartel leader's death.

Authorities say Kehlani Rogers has been found safe and in good health, and the suspect, Marina Noriega, is now in custody.

According to the Avondale Police Department, earlier Sunday morning, a community member reported a possible sighting in Phoenix.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded and located both Rogers and Noriega.

Police say Kehlani appears to be unharmed, and Noriega was taken into custody.

Gas station employee, moving crew play key role in locating missing West Valley girl

Speeders in Phoenix are about to face a new enforcement tool.

Starting Monday, the City of Phoenix will activate photo safety enforcement cameras for the first time since 2019 as part of a more than $10 million street-safety push approved by the city council.

The Phoenix Streets Transportation Department says 17 speed enforcement cameras will be installed across the city.

Nine of the cameras are placed along major arterial roads, while eight will rotate through school zones. One of those cameras is already installed near 28th Street and Camelback Road.

According to the most recent crash data from ADOT, speeding is a factor in roughly one-third of all crashes on Arizona roads. Phoenix police say reducing speed can be the difference between life and death.

Speed cameras are back in Phoenix, here’s what drivers need to know

No miracle needed. The United States is on top of the hockey world for the first time in nearly half a century.

Jack Hughes scored 1:41 into overtime, and the U.S. defeated Canada 2-1 in the gold medal final at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Sunday, claiming the nation’s third men’s title at the Games and its first since the “Miracle on Ice” in 1980.

Unlike that ragtag group of college kids that pulled off one of the biggest upsets in sports history 46 years ago by knocking off the heavily favored Soviet Union, the Americans in Milan were a machine that rode goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and a stacked roster full of NHL players through the tournament unbeaten.

Hellebuyck was by far the best player on the ice, stopping 41 of the 42 shots he faced as Canada tilted the ice toward him. He made the save of the tournament by getting his stick on the puck on a shot from Devon Toews in the third period, then minutes later denied Macklin Celebrini on a breakaway — something he also did to Connor McDavid earlier.

Luca Bruno/AP United States' Jack Hughes (86), right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning goal against Canada in sudden death overtime during the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.