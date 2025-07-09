AM Roundup: Phoenix PD announces new chief, new Waymo teen program, Phoenix crews deployed to Texas

Good Wednesday morning! We're in for dangerously high temperatures across the state today, so be sure to take extra precautions and check on neighbors, family, and pets.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for July 9; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning in the Valley through Thursday evening

Today could be the hottest day of the week and possibly the hottest of the year so far in the Valley! We're forecasting a record-breaking high of 117º, matching 2025's hottest day yet, with overnight lows staying in the 90s.

Phoenix firefighters are being deployed to help with search and rescue efforts in the devastating Texas floods.

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Fire Department's Arizona Task Force 1, a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Team, was activated to respond to the deadly flooding in Central Texas.

A Type 3 team, consisting of 48 members, will deploy to the region under the direction of the FEMA Incident Support Team.

The team's mission will be to support search efforts and help in locating any remaining victims impacted by ongoing flooding.

Phoenix Fire crews deployed to Central Texas to help with deadly floods

The City of Phoenix has announced the new chief of the Phoenix Police Department.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Matthew Giordano will take the role as the top cop in Phoenix.

Giordano currently serves as the executive director of the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST).

Previously, he was the executive chief of enforcement for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and is a retired Phoenix PD commander, having completed more than 20 years of service.

Giordano has a Bachelor of Science degree in Purchasing and Logistics Management from Arizona State University and a Master of Education from Northern Arizona University.

City of Phoenix announces Matthew Giordano as new chief of police

A man who suffered third-degree burns across much of his body after Phoenix officers pinned him face down on the scorching hot pavement has filed a federal lawsuit against the city.

Michael Kenyon and his attorneys filed the complaint on July 3, 2025, court records show.

“Michael would ultimately spend more than 30 days in the Maricopa County Burn Center—during which he would go through a series of brutally painful procedures, including skin grafts, to attempt to treat his injuries,” according to the lawsuit. “He has since spent time in physical therapy attempting to regain mobility of his arms despite these burns. And he continues to carry the severe scarring and disfigurement of what these officers did to him.”

Phoenix does not typically comment on active litigation and did not immediately respond to a request about the lawsuit.

Kenyon had previously filed a notice of claim with the city.

Waymo is now available for some Valley teenagers.

Beginning Tuesday, the self-driving vehicle company is offering rides for Phoenix families with teenagers through the Waymo Teen Account program.

Teens in the Valley, between 14-17 years of age, can travel independently across 315 square miles with Waymo, according to a news release.

The teen must be linked to an account through their parent or guardian.

Parents of eligible teens can use their own Waymo account to invite their teen into the program, pairing them together.