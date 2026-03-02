AM Roundup: Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dead, woman and child hospitalized after car crash

Happy Monday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for March 2; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Hot and breezy start to the week across Arizona

A hot and breezy start to the week is ahead, with another record likely to fall.

We're forecasting a high of 92 degrees in Phoenix today, which would break the daily record of 90 degrees set back in 2016.

Plan on winds of 10 to 15 mph through the afternoon.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack on Iran launched by Israel and the United States, President Donald Trump said, calling it the “greatest chance” for the Iranian people to “take back” their country.

The announcement came after a joint U.S. and Israeli aerial bombardment that targeted Iranian military and governmental sites. Trump said the “heavy and pinpoint bombing” was to continue through the week or as long as necessary. There was no immediate comment from Iran on Khamenei's status.

The strikes opened a stunning new chapter in U.S. intervention in Iran, marking the second time in eight months that the Trump administration has attacked the country during talks over its nuclear program. The reported killing of Khameini after decades in power appeared certain to create a significant leadership vacuum, given the absence of a known successor and because the Supreme Leader had final say on all major policies.

Earlier, Iran had retaliated to the U.S. and Israeli attacks by launching missiles and drones toward Israel and U.S. military bases in the region.

Watch in the player below how Arizonans reacted to the news this weekend:

Arizonans react to strikes on Iran

Tempe police say a woman and child were taken to a hospital after a car crashed into a home's backyard Sunday evening.

It happened near Baseline and Rural roads.

Officials say they were outside when they were hit by the car. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the child was seriously hurt.

Police say the driver was not hurt and impairment is believed to be a factor.

No other details were released as the investigation remains ongoing.

A teen is dead and another is hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning near 19th and Southern avenues, police say.

Officers responded to the area just after 2 a.m. Upon arrival, they located an teen with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

A second teenager, also suffering at least one gunshot wound, took himself to a nearby hospital. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

Violent clashes between protesters and security forces in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi and in the country's north left at least 22 people dead and more than 120 others injured as demonstrators supportive of the Iranian government attempted to storm a U.S. Consulate on Sunday, authorities said.

In the north of the country, demonstrators attacked U.N. and government offices.

The violence came after the United States and Israel attacked Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Police and officials at a hospital in Karachi said that at least 50 people were also wounded in the clashes and some of them were in critical condition.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his “profound sorrow over the martyrdom" of Khamenei and conveyed his condolences to Iran, according to his office. He said: “Pakistan stands with the Iranian nation in this moment of grief and shares in their loss.”

Summaiya Syed Tariq, a police surgeon at the city's main government hospital, confirmed six bodies and multiple injured people were brought to the facility. However, she said the death toll rose to 10 after four critically wounded people died.

In addition, 12 people were killed and over 80 wounded in clashes with police in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region when thousands of protesters angered by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran attacked the offices of the U.N. Military Observer Group and the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP), local police official Asghar Ali said.