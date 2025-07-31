AM Roundup: Human remains identified as long-time missing teen, Dragon Bravo fire makes history

We've almost made it to the end of the week!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, July 31; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Sizzling heat continues

Extreme heat - and possibly record-breaking temperatures - are on track to return to the Valley later this week and weekend.

Today, it's still dangerously hot with a high of 111º, and there's a slight chance for an evening storm!

A young woman whose body was found in a Phoenix dumpster more than four decades ago has been identified.

On June 10, 1984, the partial remains of an adolescent girl were found in an industrial area near 21st Avenue and McDowell Road.

Investigators quickly determined that the victim was killed, but her identity was not known. Instead, the unnamed victim came to be known as “Del Rey Jane Doe.”

According to the DNA Doe Project, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office brought the case to the organization in 2023, and a DNA profile was developed by May 2024.

Familial DNA matches were located and eventually led officials to identify the victim as Renee Isabel Nilsson, who was just 14 years old when she went missing in May 1984.

ABC15 spent the night outside, spending time with the unhoused community and Valley advocates working to end homelessness in our community.

Several organizations, including the Homeless ID Project, CASS, St. Joseph the Worker, Elaine, Crossroads, and the Fort Greene Project, gathered for an overnight awareness event. Board members and former clients live-streamed their experience.

"Basically, I get to help people who are like I was three years ago," said one former client who now volunteers with the Homeless ID Project during the live stream.

Rick Mitchell, the Homeless ID Project Executive Director, explained the purpose of their overnight event.

"We're not trying to replicate a night out of sleeping out in the street because we've got a lot of privilege around this, as you can see, but what we are trying to do is just bring a reminder that homelessness exists and that it's a very difficult thing to overcome," Mitchell said.

The reality of life on the streets and the organizations fighting to help

Fire crews battled a large fire Wednesday evening at an RV storage facility.

The fire sparked toward the back of the business near Loop 202 and Kyrene Road.

Officials say 14 vehicles caught fire, including 12 RVs, at an RV Storage across from Lone Butte Casino.

Crews battle large fire at RV storage facility near Loop 202 and Kyrene Road

Almost one month since the blaze began, containment has dropped for the Dragon Bravo Fire, which has ballooned to over 94,000 acres as of Wednesday morning.

The Dragon Bravo Fire, which started on July 4, is burning south of the White Sage Fire area.

It has been reported that dozens of structures have been lost in the fire, including NPS administrative buildings and visitor facilities.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, and all staff and residents were successfully evacuated prior to the fire’s escalation.

Dry conditions and harsh winds allowed the fire to grow and push north. Containment dropped from 28% to an estimated 4%.

The Dragon Bravo Fire in northern AZ becomes 10th largest in state history