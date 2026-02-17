AM Roundup: Guthrie latest, TSA agents working through another shutdown, 1-on-1 with Geraldo Perdomo

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! Hopefully, your neighborhood received some rain overnight, and you can wake up to that nice smell of rain in the desert!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, February 17; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Rain, snow and cooler temperatures this week

A few neighborhoods started the day with light rain, but skies will slowly clear as we move through the morning. Expect a partly cloudy and cooler Tuesday, with highs topping out in the upper 60s and lows dropping to around 50 tonight.

The family of Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing for more than two weeks, has been cleared as possible suspects in the case, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

Nanos said that includes all siblings and spouses. He described the family as "cooperative and gracious."

“To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel,” Nanos said. “The Guthrie family are victims, plain and simple.”

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home against her will.

PCSD clears Guthrie family members Monday as search for Nancy Guthrie continues

A shutdown of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that took effect early Saturday impacts the agency responsible for screening passengers and bags at airports across the country. Travelers with airline reservations may be nervously recalling a 43-day government shutdown that led to historic flight cancellations and long delays last year.

Transportation Security Administration officers are expected to work without pay while lawmakers remain without an agreement on DHS' annual funding. TSA officers also worked through the record shutdown that ended Nov. 12, but aviation experts say this one may play out differently.

Trade groups for the U.S. travel industry and major airlines nonetheless warned that the longer DHS appropriations are lapsed, the longer security lines at the nation's commercial airports could get.

TSA agents are working without pay at US airports due to another shutdown

A new lawsuit alleges the Arizona Department of Child Safety failed to intervene despite repeated warnings that two young brothers were suffering from abuse.

The case centers on what the lawsuit claims was the “prolonged torture” of 11-year-old Chaska Davis Smith and his 9-year-old brother. Police were called to a Scottsdale extended-stay hotel in January 2022, where they found Chaska unresponsive and bleeding from the head. He later died from his injuries.

The lawsuit alleges the boys were abused and neglected while in the care of their grandmother.

“It was horrifying,” Phoenix attorney Matthew Boatman told ABC15 in an interview. He represents the surviving brother, who is now 13 years old and is in a court-appointed conservatorship.

Lawsuit: DCS failed to protect young brothers from ‘prolonged torture’

As the Diamondbacks arrive at Spring Training ahead of the 2026 season, ABC15 Sports' Collin Harmon sat down with D-backs star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo for a one-on-one conversation.

He discusses his rise to becoming one of the best at his position in Major League Baseball, representing the Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. He also talks about his free time away from the baseball field and what he enjoys doing, his goals and expectations for himself and the D-backs this season.

Perdomo is an accomplished Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop known for his elite 2025 season, where he became the first in franchise history at his position to record 100 RBIs and hit 20+ home runs.

One-on-One interview with D-backs star Geraldo Perdomo