AM Roundup: Deadly Scottsdale plane crash, Prescott fire evacuations, emergency drill

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Back-to-back storms impact Arizona this week

It will be partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon, and Phoenix can expect a high of 71º today.

Tonight is expected to be mostly clear with a low of 47º.

By mid-week, there's a chance for scattered showers and much cooler temperatures.

Scottsdale fire officials say one person is dead after an aircraft crash on Monday at the Scottsdale Airport.

ABC15 learned that one of the planes is registered to Chromed in Hollywood, LLC, based out of Franklin, Tennessee. The president of Chromed in Hollywood, LLC, is Vince Neil, according to incorporation papers from the Wyoming Secretary of State.

Neil, the singer and frontman of the rock band Mötley Crüe, was not on the plane at the time of the crash.

Residents north of Pine Flat are under "GO" evacuation status as the Brady Fire threatens the area.

U.S. Forest Service officials say the fire is "estimated to be 400 acres and is burning brush and grass."

Residents were asked to immediately evacuate. It is unclear how much of the fire has been contained.

President Donald Trump enacted 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to the U.S. Monday, signing an executive order that puts sharp new restrictions on critical manufacturing materials.

The order also seeks to establish new production standards for steel and aluminum made in North America, which is meant to prevent the import of Chinese metals into the U.S.

Luke Air Force Base emergency drill on Tuesday

Seeing emergency responders or activity in the West Valley? Here's something to know:

"Luke Air Force Base will conduct a full-scale Major Accident Response Exercise simulating an aircraft crash on Tuesday," officials said Monday.

Luke Air Force Base/Facebook