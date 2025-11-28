AM Roundup: Black Friday strategies, NAU band in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, lovely weekend weather

Good Friday morning, Arizona! We hope you had a chance to express gratitude and be thankful yesterday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, Nov. 28; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Gorgeous weekend ahead

We're in for gorgeous weather all around Arizona. It will be dry and warm today with plenty of sunshine heading into the weekend. Expect a high of 75º with an overnight low of 54º in Phoenix. This weekend, we'll stay sunny with highs in the 70s.

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that West Virginia National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom has died after being wounded in a shooting in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Beckstrom was one of two West Virginia National Guard members identified on Thursday. Beckstrom and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were shot with abrupt close-range gunfire on Wednesday. Wolfe remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to officials.

"This is a devastating loss for her family, her fellow Guardsmen, and for our entire state. West Virginians proudly stand behind our men and women in uniform, and tonight we mourn alongside those who loved and served with Sarah," Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said in a statement on Beckstrom's death. “I am continuing to stay in close contact with the West Virginia National Guard and law enforcement as they work to support the second Guardsman, Andrew Wolfe, who remains under medical care. Charlie and I are praying for his recovery, and for everyone affected by this senseless violence."

Officials share more about the suspect

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said Thursday the suspect in the shooting, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, drove from Washington state to carry out the attack, using a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver.

Lakanwal is charged with assault with intent to kill while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. Officials said the charges may be upgraded.

“We are praying that [the National Guard members] survive and that the highest charge will not have to be murder in the first degree. But make no mistake, if they do not, that will certainly be the charge.”

Retailers across the Valley have already been rolling out Black Friday deals ahead of the main event, hoping to bring shoppers back into stores with giveaways, exclusive items and deep discounts.

At Target, the first 100 shoppers through the doors on Black Friday will receive exclusive tote bags. It's part of a push to revive the traditional in-store shopping experience.

Kathy, a grandmother from Phoenix, is already hunting for deals early as she shops for two daughters and six grandchildren.

“Christmas socks are a good stocking stuffer!” Kathy said. "I think with the Black Friday sales and stuff, it can save as much as half or more.”

Target Store Director Jason Anderson, in Awatukee, Phoenix, says shoppers will find deals no matter when they decide to shop.

“All of the top gifting categories are on sale. Think toys, technology, video games, kitchen appliances, all up to 50% off,” Anderson said. “Some great deals in apparel as well: sweatshirts, sweaters, denim for the whole family, all at 40% off. So we're excited about it. There's a ton of business already.”

Retailers roll out new Black Friday strategies and savings to draw shoppers back in stores

The parents of David Denogean and the community are preparing to honor the beloved track coach shot and killed on Black Friday three years ago. It's a case ABC15 recently covered after learning new details about the investigation and potential suspect.

"I look at his picture every day, and I tell Frank, how could this have happened to us?" said David's mom, Judy Denogean.

For the Denogean family, sometimes it's still hard to believe what happened three years ago.

David Denogean was a beloved track coach at Camelback High School, but his life was cut short when he was shot and killed seemingly at random.

The shooting happened while David, 30, was walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on Black Friday in 2022.

"We're not going away," said David's dad, Frank Denogean. "We're very realistic that [regardless] of what happens from this point, David will never come back."

Family still pushing for justice three years after murder of beloved track coach

Talk about being in a New York State of Mind!

Northern Arizona University's Lumberjacks Marching Band is making some State 48 history this week by becoming the first college marching band from Arizona to perform in the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City!

We caught up with the band's director and one of the drum majors while they were in the Big Apple. They've been practicing quite a bit, including performing in Central Park.

"It seriously has been incredible," says Sebastian Cisneros-Ortega, an NAU junior who is part of the school's drum majors and is also a graduate of Paradise Valley High School.

Performing in Central Park is really just the opening act as the Lumberjacks gear up for their biggest audience yet - millions of people in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Northern Arizona University's Lumberjacks band marches in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade