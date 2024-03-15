Two sister cities: The historic relationship between Douglas, Arizona, and Agua Prieta, Mexico

DOUGLAS, AZ — The Douglas Port of Entry is one of the busiest ports of entry in Arizona. It's also one of the busiest drug trafficking routes. Still, every year tens of thousands of commercial trucks, more than a million vehicles and hundreds of thousands of people pass through the inspection station.

That includes Addiel Guerrero, who lives in Agua Prieta, Mexico.

"I was naturalized 15 years ago and I've been working here in Douglas for the last 14 years," said Guerrero.

While Guerrero goes into Douglas for work, Roberto Lopez says he left the U.S. to make a living in Mexico selling treats to those who cross the border.

The port of entry is a lifeline for the two sister cities, and it's especially crucial to the Douglas economy which benefits from the traffic coming in from across the border.

"I say 80% I believe is our sales tax revenue from the Mexican shopper and so without that, we would, we'd be at a standstill," said Douglas City Councilman Mitch Lindemann.

However, not everyone is as happy about their cross-border counterparts. Mom Placida Delgado says she's struggling to find a job.

"One of the big challenges that I've had is, there's a lot of people from Mexico, from Agua Prieta that work here on visas. But it's a very small town. And so, they're two very small towns," said Delgado. "So, that's made it challenging."

Guerrero says his reason for working in the United States is simple.

"Better wages," said Guerrero.

It's a similar sentiment from Lopez who says he lives better in Mexico.

The relationship between Douglas and Agua Prieta has historically been important and it relies on this border passage.

"Where would your life be if you weren't able to go back and forth?" asked ABC15's Javier Soto.

"That's what I wonder every day. So, I'm not there. So, I don't know. I just can't imagine. I don't know what I would be doing, but I appreciate this opportunity. I was born in Mexico. I'm naturalized. So, this is like double good for me," Guerrero replied.