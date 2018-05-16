Fares on Southwest Airlines going for as low as $49 this week

If you're looking to getaway for cheap this summer, you might want to book with Southwest Airlines this week.

The airline announced on Tuesday that for 96 hours, tickets on flights will go for as low as $49. The deal only goes through Friday night.

The discounted one-way fares on Southwest Airlines are going for $49, $79, $99 and $149.

Southwest Airlines says that flights must be booked at least 21 days in advance, and the dates of the discounted flights are from June 5 through Oct. 31, 2018. Southwest Airlines said fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods.

Here are some examples of discounted flights Southwest Airlines is offering:

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and San Diego International Airport and one-way nonstop between Los Angeles International Airport and Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

As low as $79 one-way nonstop between New Orleans International Airport and Tampa International Airport and one-way nonstop between San Diego International Airport and Albuquerque International Sunport.

As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport and one-way nonstop between Denver International Airport and Houston (Hobby).

As low as $149 one-way nonstop between Houston (Hobby) and San Jose International Airport and one-way nonstop between General Mitchell International Airport (Milwaukee) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

For full details of Southwest's offer, click here.