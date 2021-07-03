Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Arizona forest closures leave nomads without places to stop

items.[0].image.alt
Felicia Fonseca/AP
Coconino National Forest employee Amber Wong checks on the road signs outside Flagstaff, Ariz., on Wednesday June 23, 2021. The Coconino National Forest is one of a handful of forests in Arizona that closed this week amid high fire danger as resources are stretched thin with blazes burning across the state. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)
Wildfires-Forest Closures
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 12:55:39-04

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The national forest around Flagstaff will be closed through at least the July 4 holiday because of wildfire danger.

The closure has left those who normally set up camp among the trees to save money or be in nature out of luck.

Many don't have the means or inclination to stay at RV parks.

Some headed to a Walmart parking lot in Flagstaff, an unofficial weigh station for travelers.

But they also were told they need to leave because it's private property.

The impact is broad across Arizona, with four of the five national forests largely closed to visitors and locals. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. LA Galaxy II tonight on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app