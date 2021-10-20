Arizona reports 1,991 additional COVID cases, 47 more deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona on Wednesday reported 1,991 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 47 more deaths as virus-related hospitalizations increased.

The state’s pandemic totals have reached nearly 1,140,000 cases and over 20,700 deaths.

The Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard also reported that virus-related hospitalizations rose to 1,751 as of Tuesday, up from a recent low of 1,663 on Oct. 14.

Several pandemic metrics tracked by the state indicate that Arizona’s latest surge has slowed since peaking in late August and early September.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both dropped during the past two weeks.