Arizona officials blast attorney general for election report

Jonathan J. Cooper/AP
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates, speaks to reporters while other members of the Board and county Recorder Stephen Richer, third from right, listen on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Phoenix. The Board and Richer issued a blistering retort Wednesday to GOP Attorney General Mark Brnovich accusing the state's top lawman of abusing his position and misleading the public about the 2020 election to advance his U.S. Senate campaign. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)
Posted at 1:45 PM, May 04, 2022
PHOENIX — Republican officials who oversee elections in Maricopa County issued a blistering retort to GOP Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

They accused the state’s top lawman of abusing his position and misleading the public about the 2020 election to advance his U.S. Senate campaign.

The county officials issued a nine-page response Wednesday after Brnovich last month released an “interim report” on his findings in a criminal investigation of the 2020 election.

In the response, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors wrote, "When election integrity is challenged, we have the collective responsibility to investigate and report our conclusions thoroughly and honestly. We have. You have not."

The report outlined his concerns with some election procedures but did not provide proof of any major issues despite six months of investigation. 

"Today, we call on you to correct the record. For the health of our democracy. For the safety and wellbeing of our public servants. For the sake of your conscience and the oath of office you swore," wrote the Board of Supervisors. "The letter you sent to Senator Fann and released to the public was replete with misrepresentations, omissions, and misstatements."

