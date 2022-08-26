Mayer officials encourage residents to have emergency water supply

MAYER, AZ — Officials in Mayer encourage people who live there to have an emergency supply of water because the main water line is at risk of breaking.

The Mayer Water District says that heavy rains have led to concerns with the integrity of the bank near the Big Bug Wash.

Mayer is located approximately 27 miles away from Prescott.

In a Facebook post, officials say to have an emergency supply of water, “Due to the storms over the weekend, the integrity of the bank near the Big Bug Wash close to the water line has been threatened. Mayer Water District has been working on preventing further damage, but if another significant storm occurs, there is a possibility it will take out the water line impacting water availability to residents in Mayer.

We encourage residents to prepare by creating and storing an emergency water supply. Recommendations are to store at least one gallon per person per day. Also, remember to have adequate water for any pets.”

Mardi Befort with the Mayer Water District said that if the water line breaks, it is unclear how long the water could be out, “It really just depends on what kind of damage is done, I believe I have most of the materials I need to get it put back together, that was my biggest concern yesterday, was do I have enough pipe to put it back together?”

The cost to fix a broken water line, could cost around $300,000 — money the town would need help with. Mayer officials have reached out to Yavapai County and surrounding communities for assistance.

Officials tell anyone with questions to contact the office at 928-632-4113 Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. - 12p.m.