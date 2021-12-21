Avoid the quest for holiday perfection to feel the magic of the season

Whether you have money, holiday party preps, or a family member stressing you out more than usual, you can still feel the joyful Christmas-time vibes if you're willing to change your mindset.

Dr. Emily Bashah, a Valley-based psychologist, says things will go wrong and when we lower the expectations, we can feel better about the moments ahead.

Dr. Bashah tells ABC15 that scaling back to save money is easy when you keep things simple. She also says you don't have to buy a gift for every single member of your family.

"That might mean doing a gift exchange and everybody brings one present and you throw it into a pile and do some sort of fun game in exchange with everyone."

She also says it’s OK to do things your own way during the holiday season, especially for those who are feeling pandemic fatigue.

"Know where your personal boundaries are."

Dr. Bashah also says try to avoid negative thoughts by focusing on memories that make you feel good and don't forget to be nice to yourself.

