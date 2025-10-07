Wish Wednesday: Volunteers Make It Happen
Prev
Next
It's Wish Wednesday! Learn about an Arizona mom who became a volunteer for Make-A-Wish Arizona. To learn more, go to abc15.com/wish
Posted
It's Wish Wednesday! See more great stories about how Make-A-Wish Arizona makes a difference at abc15.com/wish
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.