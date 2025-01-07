Home Pros: The Lost and Found Resale Interiors

Contact The Lost and Found Resale Interiors

Phone: 480-588-7006

Website: lostandfoundresale.com

Looking to spruce up your space or sell some standout pieces? The Lost and Found Resale Interiors is a high-end consignment furniture store that has been serving the Valley since 2012.

The Lost and Found Resale Interiors specializes in mid- to high-end furniture and accessories, including rugs, art, chandeliers, and everything in between, offering upscale, unique, and eclectic resale furniture.

The Lost and Found Resale Interiors was founded by Jill Cooper in August 2012. Jill brings her years of experience in design, remodeling, home interior staging, and personal shopping to customers for an outstanding shopping experience. Jill has a driven passion for interior design and passes this on with individuality to her clients.

The team at The Lost and Found Resale Interiors has a streamlined process, which allows an easy transition from your home to the showroom.

Are you looking to consign your furniture? Look no further than Lost & Found Resale Interiors!