Home Pros: Doug Hopkins

Contact Doug Hopkins

doughopkins.com

1-800-SELLNOW

Doug Hopkins, one of the most successful Realtors in the United States, has been featured as a real estate agents that buy houses for cash on both local and national television. To date, he has bought and sold more than 20,000 homes.

After graduating from Arizona State University with a major in real estate and obtaining his license in 1994, Doug was shortly recognized as one of the top 25 real estate agents of Arizona.

In 2004, spurred by his ambition, Doug opened RedBrick Realty and RedBrick Property Management, which today employs a team of 90+ real estate agents, closing over a thousand transactions per year including traditional purchases and sales, foreclosures, short sales, auctions, and probate homes. In 2017, Doug sold RedBrick Realty to Realty Executives then joined forces with My Home Group in 2022 to continue providing superior service to homeowners.

In under 24 hours, you can get a cash offer from Doug without repairs, showings, or commissions.