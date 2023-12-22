Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Weather Action Day for rain across the Valley

The area is under a Flood Watch through 6 a.m. Saturday
It's a dry and beautiful day for all of those last minute holiday errands before our first big winter storm arrives.
Posted at 7:25 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 10:18:41-05

PHOENIX — The winter storm that has been warned about most of this week is finally here!

Rain is falling across much of the Valley.

Check where the rain is falling now with our radar here.

A Flood Watch is in place for the Valley until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain are possible across the Valley Friday.

Remember, turn around, don't drown if you come up on a flooded roadway.

How much rain have you had? Check rainfall totals here.

Across the high country, rain will eventually change over to snow at the highest elevations over the weekend.

Parts of Arizona are under winter weather alerts because of the anticipated snowfall.

7:55 a.m.

7:50 a.m.

With the sun now up, ADOT cameras are starting to show just how widespread the rain is across the Valley:

ADOT Rain 4 12-22-23

7:10 a.m.

6:45 a.m.

6:00 a.m.

4:45 a.m.

