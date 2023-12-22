LIVE UPDATES: Weather Action Day for rain across the Valley

PHOENIX — The winter storm that has been warned about most of this week is finally here!

Rain is falling across much of the Valley.

Check where the rain is falling now with our radar here.

A Flood Watch is in place for the Valley until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain are possible across the Valley Friday.

Remember, turn around, don't drown if you come up on a flooded roadway.

How much rain have you had? Check rainfall totals here.

Across the high country, rain will eventually change over to snow at the highest elevations over the weekend.

Parts of Arizona are under winter weather alerts because of the anticipated snowfall.

7:55 a.m.

755am: Light rain with a few pocket of moderate rain continues to stream into south-central AZ this morning. So far, amounts around the area generally ranged from 0.10" to 0.33". Rain will persist into the afternoon before seeing a few breaks. #azwx pic.twitter.com/9jH6OdOeQ8 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 22, 2023

7:50 a.m.

With the sun now up, ADOT cameras are starting to show just how widespread the rain is across the Valley:

ADOT

ADOT

ADOT

ADOT

7:10 a.m.

6:45 a.m.

6:45 AM MST Update: Light to moderate showers continue to overspread much of south-central AZ, leading to a wet morning commute. Phoenix Sky Harbor has picked up 0.11" of rainfall since midnight so far. #azwx pic.twitter.com/hU8B9DHVJa — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 22, 2023

6:00 a.m.

Rain's coming down in and around the Valley.



If you encounter rain while driving:

Leave plenty of braking room

Use your headlights

Never attempt to cross areas of standing water pic.twitter.com/5t48g0I40d — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 22, 2023

4:45 a.m.