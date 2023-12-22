RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 12-22-23

PHOENIX — Showers have been widespread across Arizona today as the first strong winter storm of the 2023-2024 season moves through the state.
How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?
Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 9:35 a.m.
Ahwautukee: 0.31"
Apache Junction: 0.28"
Buckeye: 0.35"
Camelback Mountain: 0.39"
Cave Creek: 0.43"
Deer Valley Airport: 0.39"
Downtown Phoenix: 0.24"
Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: 0.31"
Fountain Hills: 0.39"
Glendale: 0.39"
Goodyear: 0.39"
Lake Pleasant: 0.47"
Laveen: 0.35"
McDowell Mountain: 0.43"
Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.43"
North Phoenix (near Central Ave and Union Hills): 0.31"
Paradise Valley: 0.28"
Queen Creek: 0.28"
Saguaro Lake: 0.31"
Scottsdale: 0.43"
South Mountain: 0.39"
Sun City West: 0.43"
Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.39"
White Tank Peak: 0.39"
Wittman: 0.24"