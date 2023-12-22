RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 12-22-23

PHOENIX — Showers have been widespread across Arizona today as the first strong winter storm of the 2023-2024 season moves through the state.

How much has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 9:35 a.m.

Ahwautukee: 0.31"

Apache Junction: 0.28"

Buckeye: 0.35"

Camelback Mountain: 0.39"

Cave Creek: 0.43"

Deer Valley Airport: 0.39"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.24"

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: 0.31"

Fountain Hills: 0.39"

Glendale: 0.39"

Goodyear: 0.39"

Lake Pleasant: 0.47"

Laveen: 0.35"

McDowell Mountain: 0.43"

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.43"

North Phoenix (near Central Ave and Union Hills): 0.31"

Paradise Valley: 0.28"

Queen Creek: 0.28"

Saguaro Lake: 0.31"

Scottsdale: 0.43"

South Mountain: 0.39"

Sun City West: 0.43"

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.39"

White Tank Peak: 0.39"

Wittman: 0.24"