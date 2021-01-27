Valleywise Health offers Telehealth visits at all 12 community health centers

Valleywise Health is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living.

Telehealth opens opportunities to care for Valleywise Health patients

Through its network of 12 federally qualified community health centers across Metro-Phoenix, Valleywise Health, Maricopa County’s only public health safety net system of care, is proud to now offer telehealth appointments to its patients. Launched in early 2020, its network of physician partners from District Medical Group have completed more than 150,000 virtual appointments to date.

What is significant with this milestone and the telehealth offering in general is that in Valleywise Health’s mission to provide exceptional care without exception to every patient, every time, expansion of telehealth created options for its patient population who may experience barriers to receiving care. As Valleywise Health provides care to underserved communities with roughly 65% of on Medicaid or Medicare, the elimination of these barriers allows for the increase of visitations.

“Providing the telehealth option to many of our patients has proven to be very effective in not only delivering the care they need and deserve, but eliminating barriers for patients who may not have transportation, childcare or ability to take time off work for an appointment,” says Dr. Anthony Dunnigan, vice president and chief medical information officer at Valleywise Health. “The feedback we have received from our patients has been nothing but positive, with many appreciative to have the ability to receive care from the comfort of their homes.”

Although telehealth is not a new technology, COVID-19 not only propelled the technology to the forefront, it allowed for the continuation of care to patients across the Valley from the onset of the pandemic. However, its effectiveness and utilization by Valleywise Health patients has proven it is a service that will continue to be offered and optimized. Overall, Valleywise Health has seen patient cancellations or no-shows decrease from nearly 20% to just 5-10%.

The simple process allows patients to book their appointment and through their secure patient portal are able to login from their camera enabled smartphone or computer through Valleywise Health’s preferred video chat platform called Doxy.me. Their physician can then conduct a virtual visit much like any in-person visit to assess and diagnose ailments, triage and even prescribe medications, all from the safety and comfort of one’s home.

“As so many of us have become accustomed to using our phone, or laptop, to do most everything, receiving consultation on your health really should be one of those options,” says Dr. Dunnigan. “When COVID-19 hit, I was so proud to be a part of a team at Valleywise Health that jumped into action to put the technology in place and get our physician partners synced with Doxy.me, all with a mission to provide the continuum of care we are known for in the community.”

In addition to telehealth, in-person appointments are available at Valleywise Health’s 12 community health centers, including their brand new, 126,000 square-foot state-of-the-art Comprehensive Health Center in Peoria which recently opened on January 25.

For more information on Valleywise Health or to book your telehealth or in-person appointment, please visit valleywisehealth.org or call 1 (833) VLLYWSE.