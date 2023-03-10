Two towns, two trains! A fun way to see and enjoy northern AZ

Experience Williams is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Trains helped settle the American West, bringing supplies to remote communities and transporting precious metals, cattle, and other resources from those communities to larger cities where they could be sold. They were essential to survival, and every city or town of any significance had train tracks running through it.

It was no different in Arizona. Over the years, more than 75 railroads operated throughout the state, and although only four remain today, two of them are dedicated passenger trains: The Grand Canyon Railway in Williams and the Verde Canyon Railroad in Clarkdale. Both trains combine the luxury of train travel with the beauty of the Southwest for a journey you'll never forget. Explore Two Arizona Train Towns.

The Grand Canyon Railway - Williams

The railroad has played an important role in Williams since the city's earliest days. In 1882, the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad first rolled through, connecting Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Needles, California. While it still operates today, the more famous Grand Canyon Railway debuted not long after, thanks to the efforts of Prescott Mayor, sheriff, and miner, Buckey O'Neill.

O'Neill saw the Grand Canyon's potential for tourism, but he realized stagecoaches could never bring enough visitors to make it a viable attraction. He needed a train. With local investors and the Santa Fe Pacific Railroad, he formed the Santa Fe and Grand Canyon Railroad Company in 1897. Four years later, on September 17, 1901, the first train brought visitors to the Grand Canyon.

For a while, the train was the dominant mode of transportation to the Grand Canyon, but as automobiles became more commonplace, they began to replace the train. Railroad service to the canyon ended in 1968, and the Williams depot was abandoned in 1988. The Grand Canyon Railway would have been lost if entrepreneurs Max and Thelma Biegert hadn't purchased it at the last minute.

After restoring the tracks and renovating passenger cars, the Grand Canyon Railway reopened for passenger service on in September 1989. Today, it keeps approximately 50,000 cars out of the park and welcomes passengers of all ages and from around the world to journey to the Grand Canyon just like the first tourists did.

The Grand Canyon Railway departs from the William's depot every morning at 9:30 a.m. and arrives at the Grand Canyon Depot at approximately 10:45 a.m. During your time at the canyon, you can hike along the rim, bicycle through the park, explore Grand Canyon Village, and discover the architecture of pioneering female architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter. The train departs the canyon at 3:30 p.m., but the journey continues as singers, storytellers, and actors entertain you on the trip back to Williams.

Verde Valley Railway - Clarkdale

The story of Clarkdale's railroad actually begins in Jerome where copper ore was discovered in 1876. While many considered the deposit too remote to ever be profitable, Senator William A. Clark developed the United Verde Mine and eventually made more than $60 million from it. Before he could sell the ore, he had to smelt it and transport it to markets. That's where Clarkdale came in.

Founded in 1912 for the workers of the United Verde Copper Company's smelting operation, Clarkdale was Arizona's first "company town" and featured brick homes, hospitals, schools, and a business district. The same year, the company finished constructing the Verde Valley Railway to transport the ore from Clarkdale to Drake, Arizona, where it could be shipped to cities throughout the country.

It took 700 men roughly a year to complete the 38-mile Verde Valley Railway and was no small feat. At one point, two crews tunneled 734 feet towards each other from opposite sides of a mountain; at another point, they built a trestle bridge over a 175-foot gorge. In the end, they created a vital rail line that continued to serve the area even after the mine closed.

Even in 1988, when Dave Durbano purchased the Verde Valley Railway, he did so based on its freight potential. It wasn't until he actually rode the train and was overwhelmed by the Verde Canyon's beauty that he decided to convert it into a scenic adventure for passengers in 1990.

Today, known as the Verde Canyon Railroad, the train offers four-hour, narrated trips through the canyon to Perkinsville and back. Watch for bald eagles overhead and wildlife along the Verde River as you sit in first-class seating inside the vintage train or stand outside on an adjoining observation car. In addition to the regularly offered 1 p.m. rides, the Verde Canyon Railroad hosts special event rides such its Magical Christmas Journey to the North Pole, Ales on Rails beer tasting, and Grape Train Escape wine tasting.

