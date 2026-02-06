Transform your backyard into the oasis of your dreams with Bullfrog Spas President's Day Sale

Bullfrog Spas is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Peaceful Body. Peaceful Mind. Peaceful Home.

Big Savings with the Bullfrog Spas Presidents Day Sale

This President’s Day season, Bullfrog Spas invites Arizona homeowners to slow the pace, savor the evening air, and turn everyday moments into something quietly extraordinary. More than a sale, this event feels like an opportunity to design a private retreat—one that brings spa-level calm just steps from the back door.

Now through February 16th, Bullfrog Spas Factory Stores are hosting one of their biggest sales of the year, with savings of up to $3,500 off MSRP plus an instant factory rebate of up to $2,000 off select hot tubs and swim spas.* This is an ideal time to move forward for anyone who has been considering a dedicated backyard spa that delivers true relaxation, energy‑efficient design, and low-maintenance, reliable construction.

The Arizona Hot Tub, Redefined

Bullfrog Spas has quietly reinvented what an Arizona hot tub can be, pairing clean, modern design with thoughtfully engineered hydrotherapy. Each spa is created to feel as beautiful to look at as it is soothing to slip into, blending into desert landscapes, golf course views, and intimate courtyards alike.

At the heart of every model is the JetPak Therapy System™, a patented, fully customizable approach to hydrotherapy that offers up to 16 powerful and unique JetPak® massages. Each JetPak can be moved from seat to seat in seconds, creating a tailored experience that shifts with the day—deep relief after a long hike, gentle relaxation after golf, or a calming soak before bed. It is a blend of smart engineering and quiet luxury that feels both personal and effortless.

A Sanctuary Close to Home

For many Bullfrog owners, the spa becomes less like a purchase and more like a daily ritual. Evenings begin to revolve around a familiar rhythm: warm water, open sky, and a few unhurried minutes to let the day fall away.

“It’s become our little sanctuary right here at home,” says Al from Buckeye. “In the evenings we sit in our Bullfrog Spa, looking out over the golf course and the pool, and the whole world slows down.” Linda adds, “The view is beautiful, the jets melt away the aches and pains, and it’s the most relaxing part of our day.”

It is a sentiment that resonates with many Arizona homeowners discovering that a spa can be more than a backyard feature. It can become a place where family drifts outside after dinner, where friends linger a bit longer, and where quiet, restorative moments become part of the weekly routine.

Arizona Factory Store Locations

Bullfrog Spas Factory Stores in the Phoenix area make it easy to experience the spas in person, with hands-on demos, knowledgeable staff, and direct-from-the-factory value. Each showroom is designed to help shoppers picture how a spa might look and feel in their own outdoor space:

Avondale – 627 N Dysart Rd., #B105, Avondale, AZ 85392

Chandler – 2100 S. Gilbert Road, Suite #23, Chandler, AZ 85286

Glendale – 20219 N. 59th Avenue, #A1, Glendale, AZ 85308

Scottsdale – 7575 E. Redfield Rd., Suite 113, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

For those who prefer to start the process from home, customers can design a spa online at bullfrogspas.com and have it delivered in as little as two to three weeks, or they can visit a local showroom for options that are ready for quicker delivery.

Offer Details

The Bullfrog Spas Presidents Day Sale runs through February 16, 2026. Shoppers can save up to $3,500 off MSRP and receive an instant factory rebate of up to $2,000 off select spas during the promotional period.*

May not be combined with any other offer. See store associate for details. Valid at participating Bullfrog Spas Factory Stores for spas purchased January 29 to February 16, 2026. Free standard delivery.

