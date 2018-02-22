Total Rejuvenation Center: Ancient medicine and technology meet to save your skin

Total Rejuvenation Center is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

It's All In The Face…

We all search for that Holy Grail of youth. But, is it possible to do it without surgery, recovery and scarring?

Wouldn't it be great if there were a way to lift our faces without cutting, splicing, lifting and stitching? Who wouldn't want to capture the glow that came before the wrinkles? Can we turn away the time and experience etched across our brows? Acupuncture and micro-current paired with stem cell technology and an LED light may just be the answer we've all been looking for. Let's take a look at aging backwards shall we? Longtime acupuncturists swear it reduces wrinkles, eliminates fine lines, lifts sag and improves the overall look of the skin on our faces-in 45 minutes and the effects can last three months.

Sounds like a great deal, right? But does it work? Turns out when needles are inserted in skin, based on two thousand years of Chinese medicine research, energy and endorphins are released. This increases blood flow and cell growth, helping the face "rejuvenate."Pairing acupuncture with micro-current, stem cell serum and LED light treatment is the basis for "aging backwards." Basically, we zap the face with tiny electrical currents that tighten, tone and stimulate facial muscles. It's a non-invasive, no pain therapy that leaves us feeling energized, younger, and fresher immediately. Just check the mirror.

A number of famous faces swear by it. Jennifer Aniston called it, "A workout for your face."

Worried about electricity in your face? Don't be. Micro-current is low-level electricity just like our own natural electrical currents. The current triggers chemical reactions at the cellular level producing collagen and elastin, increased circulation and a lift to the muscles of the face. Victoria Mogilner, CA, is a certified acupuncturist, Chinese medicine practitioner, aesthetician and tai chi instructor in practice for more than thirty years. Her practice, Total Rejuvenation Center, is based in Scottsdale.She is one of the few offering the latest in Facial Rejuvenation, this natural facelift using stem cell technology and the LED light. Stem cell technology penetrates the seven layers to the dermis and the LED light helps penetrate the skin and increase collagen. Working with a micro-current machine, serums and new technologies diminish wrinkles and a smooth, youthful appearance is the result.

Mogilner happily shares her extensive education. She studied in China and worked with the Dalai Lama's personal physician. She is an international speaker and workshop leader specializing in aging gracefully and using ancient secrets of Eastern medicine to reduce stress, revitalize and rejuvenate the body.

"Every day women race to plastic surgeons and clinics to improve their skin through chemical and surgical procedures. There is a holistic approach that nourishes the entire body," Victoria says.

