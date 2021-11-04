The Relux: New and pre-loved luxury items

TheRelux.com is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

What is TheRelux.com?

TheRelux.com is an online showroom that offers incredible savings on previously owned designer brand items and unique collectibles.

Our offerings include, but are not limited to, designer handbags, unique jewelry, high-end designer watches, fine art, rare coins, antiques and other one-of-a-kind collectibles.

Our showroom is updated every day and offers several purchasing formats to ensure the best prices possible.

They are located inside of Biltmore Loan's Scottsdale location at 10830 N Scottsdale Road.

Find out more at therelux.com.