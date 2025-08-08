The Arabella Sedona is a picturesque and convenient place to stay

The Arabella Sedona is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

When you visit The Arabella Sedona, you will discover all that Red Rock Country has to offer in a picturesque and convenient location. Nestled amid junipers, cottonwoods and Red Rock spires along Highway 179, our hotel offers spectacular views from an amazing vantage point!

The Courtyard rooms surround the main pool and offer exceptional views from your balcony or patio. Relax in the hanging Honeycomb chairs overlooking the main Courtyard. Enjoy live, local music under the Pergola three nights a week, with beer and wine tastings by the fire pits. S’mores night by the fire are always a treat! We encourage you to check out our website for updates on all our daily activities, including ice cream socials, bingo, morning meditation, and guided stargazing at night.

The Trailhead rooms offer stunning views overlooking the breathtaking Thunder Mountain and provide easy access to over a dozen hiking trailheads. Take a short hike from this side of the property up to our Sunset Vista. If you prefer a more intimate setting, our guestrooms by the Garden Pool are located near the lobby and lounge area and offer direct access to this pool.

This property is truly like no other… from world-class hiking to thrilling mountain biking excursions, your choices are almost unlimited! Take advantage of our Bike Spa - complete with Fix-It Station, water bottle filling station and bike wash. Or spend a carefree day lounging by the pool or relaxing in one of the hot tubs after a nature-filled day of hiking or biking around town. Complimentary Cruiser Bikes are available for your enjoyment, as well!

When you are ready to start your day, enjoy our complimentary full breakfast in the second floor Breakfast room - again with awesome views of our Red Rock spires! There are eggs with all the fixings, muffins, oatmeal, fruit, yogurt with fresh berries, juice and bottomless coffee. Fuel up here for the adventures that await you!

If you crave Mexican food, Molé Fine Mexican Cuisine is our on-property restaurant. The exquisitely prepared food and signature Margaritas will enchant you, as will the spectacular views from the upstairs patio. The authentic Mexican décor, lively atmosphere and gracious staff will delight you! Molé offers brunch, lunch and dinner, ¬¬as well as a refreshing Happy Hour.

Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village is just a short walk or bike ride away, and home to 9 restaurants, 15 galleries and 28 local shops - all located in a charming and authentic Mexican village setting. Perfect for a relaxing afternoon of shopping and experiencing our regional arts and cuisine. And, if your travels include your four-legged friends, no worries! There are pet-friendly rooms, free dog treats and a spacious dog park for your best friend to enjoy during your stay.

We hope you will consider the Arabella for an enchanting getaway soon! Looking forward to making your stay in Sedona a memorable one that you will want to share with family and friends!

To book your stay at The Arabella Sedona, call 1-877-480-0044, or go to ArabellaHotelSedona.com.

