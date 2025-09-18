The American Heart Association wants to help you get your heart pumping at the West Valley Heart Walk

The American Heart Association is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

We’re all tied to heart disease and stroke in some way, and we must change that. Lace up your shoes and prepare to raise lifesaving funds for the American Heart Association during the 2025 West Valley Heart Walk!

The third annual West Valley Heart Walk will take place on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at Goodyear Civic Square. It will feature a 3-mile walk and a 1-mile survivor miracle mile, as well as health activities and entertainment.

The Heart Walk is family and pet friendly as loved ones of all ages, individuals passionate about heart health and leashed pets are all welcome to attend. It is locally presented by Abrazo Health and Sun Health is the Live Fierce Take Action sponsor.

Did you know heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the U.S. and stroke is the No. 5 killer? Now is the perfect time to raise money to support heart disease and stroke research! Start a Heart Walk team and register today for the West Valley Heart Walk at www.westvalleyheartwalk.org.

What: American Heart Association’s 2025 West Valley Heart Walk

When: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Event Opens 9:00 am; Walk Begins 10:00 am

Where: Goodyear Civic Square (1900 N Civic Square, Goodyear, AZ 85395)

Why: To raise awareness about cardiovascular health and $500,000 for heart disease and stroke research.

How: Start a Heart Walk team and register today for the West Valley Heart Walk at www.westvalleyheartwalk.org.