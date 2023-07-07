Tall ladies, Liv Tall has a clothing line just for you!

Liv Tall is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

About Liv Tall

My name is Angela, and I am the founder of Liv Tall. I am 6'1", a mother, wife, former athlete, and dancer. Until August 2020, I had a successful career in the fashion industry, and just like every single other tall girl, regardless of their personal style, I struggle to find clothes that fit properly, and often sacrifice fashion for function.

After being laid off due to COVID, I found myself with the ability to pause and reflect on what I wanted to do with my life and career. I have always wanted to design and build a brand that reflects me; a tall girl who loves fashion and wants choices! Shortly after becoming unemployed, I reserved the name Liv Tall and have been working diligently ever since to create the brand I always dreamt of.

Liv Tall is named for my young daughter Olive. Her future struggles with clothing, inspired me to make a difference and my dream is that by the time she is making her own fashion choices, she actually has choices!

Liv Tall goes beyond the basics, I am creating quality fashion for the tall woman. Items will be inspired by trends in style, color, and fabrics, but influenced by my love for a classic silhouette. I am sourcing quality fabrics and focusing on fit and design, because I do not feel that a woman should sacrifice either, simply because of her height.

My clothes are proudly designed and manufactured in the USA. I am a small batch, female-owned apparel company, manufactured by a female-owned manufacturers in both my home state of Arizona and Colorado. In addition to creating clothing exclusively for the tall woman, I am building Liv Tall on the foundation that all fashion brands must have sustainable business practices, treat people fairly and have a heart.

To order from Liv Tall, go to LivTall.com.