Taco time! Sr. Ozzy's Tacos & Mariscos celebrates their grand opening in Chandler!

((SL Advertiser)) Ozzy's Tacos &amp; Mariscos has 2 Valley locations in Chandler &amp; South Phoenix. Call (480) 825-7665 or visit, srozzys.com/chandler
Posted at 8:36 AM, Jun 29, 2023
Sr. Ozzy's Tacos & Mariscos is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Welcome to Sr. Ozzy's in Chandler, Arizona!

Enjoy mariscos, sushi, burritos, quesadillas, tacos, and more, all made from 20+ fresh ingredients! You can dine in or pick up your meal with free chips and salsa on every order!

Sr. Ozzy's Tacos & Mariscos
(2 locations: Chandler & South Phoenix)
Chandler Grand Opening
Saturday, July 15 from 11AM-9PM
5865 W. Ray Rd, Suite 6
Chandler, AZ 85226
(480) 825-7665
www.srozzys.com/chandler

