Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Tackle your new year's fitness goals with the small group fitness experts at Elite Edge Fitness

((SL Advertiser)) To learn more about Elite Edge Fitness, the classes they offer, and the small group fitness opportunities, visit eliteedgeaz.com or call 602-808-9676
Posted
and last updated

Elite Edge Fitness is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Welcome to Elite Edge Fitness: Your Transformation Starts Here!
Are you ready to embrace a healthier, stronger, and more confident version of yourself? At Elite Edge Fitness, we make your fitness journey more than just a workout routine – we make it a lifestyle transformation.

What Sets Us Apart?
At Elite Edge Fitness, we deliver results through our Three Pillars of Transformation:

1. Fitness: Strength-based small group training for all fitness levels. With classes of 5-10 people, you get personalized attention whether you’re a beginner or aiming for new goals.

2. Customized Nutrition and Meal Prep: Tailored nutrition plans combined with meal prep guidance, including recipes, workshops, and pre-prepared meal options to help you achieve sustainable results.

3. Accountability: Bi-weekly coach check-ins and InBody analyses every 2-4 weeks to keep you on track and motivated. These services are included as part of your membership, unlike other gyms where they often come with extra fees.

More Than a Gym – A Community
We’re about connection, support, and growth. At Elite Edge Fitness, you’ll find a welcoming, non-intimidating environment where everyone from busy professionals to dedicated athletes to fitness newbies feels at home. We customize programs to fit your abilities and goals.

All-in-One Fitness Destination
Elite Edge Fitness provides everything you need to achieve your health and physique goals under one roof. No more juggling multiple memberships! Our comprehensive services include:

- Strength Training: Our program focuses on building functional strength through progressive resistance techniques and expert coaching. Designed for all fitness levels, it ensures you develop strength safely and effectively, with a focus on proper form and tailored progressions.

- Wellness Support: Yoga, massage therapy, and stretching programs to enhance flexibility, support recovery, and promote relaxation.

- Nutrition and Meal Prep Guidance: Tailored plans and hands-on support to simplify meal planning and ensure success.

- Community Events: From fitness challenges to member appreciation nights, our events foster connections and create a supportive, energetic community.

- Private Training: One-on-one coaching to personalize your fitness journey.

- Specialized Programs for Teen Athletes: Designed to help young athletes excel in their sport.

Real Stories, Real Transformations

- “If it wasn’t for Patrick I wouldn’t be where I am today. He worked with me one-on-one in the gym as well as with my nutrition. Because of him, I found success, strength, and confidence in the gym and my health journey. I’m hooked!!” – Teri

- “I would have never been able to achieve the level of fitness and wellness I obtained, if not for the personal attention given by Patrick. He treats everyone like family, even going the extra mile to check on me if I missed a few days. Working with Patrick was engaging, challenging, motivating, and fun!” – Nadine

Experience the energy, support, and results that Elite Edge Fitness offers. Whether you’re here to build strength, improve your wellness, or simply find a community that motivates you, your journey starts with one step:
**Book your first class today!** Let’s crush your goals together!

Elite Edge Fitness
825 S Cooper Rd, Suite B3, Gilbert, AZ 85233
602-505-9676
www.eliteedgeaz.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sonoran Living fullscreen graphic 2024

Interested in appearing on Sonoran Living? Click here to find out how!