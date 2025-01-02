Tackle your new year's fitness goals with the small group fitness experts at Elite Edge Fitness

Elite Edge Fitness is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Welcome to Elite Edge Fitness: Your Transformation Starts Here!

Are you ready to embrace a healthier, stronger, and more confident version of yourself? At Elite Edge Fitness, we make your fitness journey more than just a workout routine – we make it a lifestyle transformation.

What Sets Us Apart?

At Elite Edge Fitness, we deliver results through our Three Pillars of Transformation:

1. Fitness: Strength-based small group training for all fitness levels. With classes of 5-10 people, you get personalized attention whether you’re a beginner or aiming for new goals.

2. Customized Nutrition and Meal Prep: Tailored nutrition plans combined with meal prep guidance, including recipes, workshops, and pre-prepared meal options to help you achieve sustainable results.

3. Accountability: Bi-weekly coach check-ins and InBody analyses every 2-4 weeks to keep you on track and motivated. These services are included as part of your membership, unlike other gyms where they often come with extra fees.

More Than a Gym – A Community

We’re about connection, support, and growth. At Elite Edge Fitness, you’ll find a welcoming, non-intimidating environment where everyone from busy professionals to dedicated athletes to fitness newbies feels at home. We customize programs to fit your abilities and goals.

All-in-One Fitness Destination

Elite Edge Fitness provides everything you need to achieve your health and physique goals under one roof. No more juggling multiple memberships! Our comprehensive services include:

- Strength Training: Our program focuses on building functional strength through progressive resistance techniques and expert coaching. Designed for all fitness levels, it ensures you develop strength safely and effectively, with a focus on proper form and tailored progressions.

- Wellness Support: Yoga, massage therapy, and stretching programs to enhance flexibility, support recovery, and promote relaxation.

- Nutrition and Meal Prep Guidance: Tailored plans and hands-on support to simplify meal planning and ensure success.

- Community Events: From fitness challenges to member appreciation nights, our events foster connections and create a supportive, energetic community.

- Private Training: One-on-one coaching to personalize your fitness journey.

- Specialized Programs for Teen Athletes: Designed to help young athletes excel in their sport.

Real Stories, Real Transformations

- “If it wasn’t for Patrick I wouldn’t be where I am today. He worked with me one-on-one in the gym as well as with my nutrition. Because of him, I found success, strength, and confidence in the gym and my health journey. I’m hooked!!” – Teri

- “I would have never been able to achieve the level of fitness and wellness I obtained, if not for the personal attention given by Patrick. He treats everyone like family, even going the extra mile to check on me if I missed a few days. Working with Patrick was engaging, challenging, motivating, and fun!” – Nadine

Experience the energy, support, and results that Elite Edge Fitness offers. Whether you’re here to build strength, improve your wellness, or simply find a community that motivates you, your journey starts with one step:

**Book your first class today!** Let’s crush your goals together!

Elite Edge Fitness

825 S Cooper Rd, Suite B3, Gilbert, AZ 85233

602-505-9676

www.eliteedgeaz.com