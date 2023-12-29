Sonoran Prevention Works (SPW) offers street-based outreach to people using drugs to help them stay alive

Geneva Financial Home Loans is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Since 2011, Sonoran Prevention Works has been working to improve the lives of people who use drugs through street-based outreach, organizational capacity building, and state-wide advocacy work.

Building a healthy Arizona with people who use drugs Sonoran Prevention Works was founded by and for people who use drugs. We started with a singular focus: everyone should have access to the knowledge, tools, and community they need to be safe and healthy. Today we're committed to making that a reality at the micro, mezzo, and macro levels through street-based outreach, organizational capacity building, and state-wide advocacy work.

Sonoran Prevention Works is the largest distributor of the overdose reversal medication naloxone (also known as Narcan) in the country, with over 850,000 doses distributed and 26,000 lives saved since 2017.

Sonoran Prevention Works wants to encourage the public to understand that while many efforts are underway to prevent and treat substance use disorder, there are still people in between who are actively using and do not want to stop. Our approach meets people where they're at and keeps people alive so they can continue to make positive change.

Want to receive supplies or naloxone? Looking for training or resources? Whatever your needs are, we're here to help. Give us a call, write us an email, or fill out our contact form and someone will be in touch.

Sonoran Prevention Works

(480) 442-7086

www.spwaz.org

