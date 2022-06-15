Poppies Flower Shop is spreading joy through fresh flowers

Poppies Flower Shop is a paid sponsor of Sonoran living

Slinging Joy through Stems

Poppies Flower Shop is your best community-focused choice for fresh flowers and sunshine! This September they will be ringing in their second anniversary at The Shops at Norterra; a milestone many warned would never happen when they first opened. Owner Natalie Gilliland was told she was CRAZY for opening this quaint shop during a pandemic and it turns out she was, crazy right that is.

"I just felt that people needed it. Our community needed it. I needed it! Flowers bring joy, even on tough days. Opening our little shop was a way for us to help spread hope and smiles during a dark season. Little did we know how quickly and vibrantly our boutique flower shop would be beloved by the surrounding community." - Natalie Gilliland, Owner

And it still is beloved by all who find it! Poppies is a local Arizona florist that specializes as a fresh, single-stem flower shop. The idea is simple: pop by, pick your favorite blooms in the colors you want, and then take them home either hand-tied or pick out a cute vase to arrange them in. Over the years they have handpicked additional ways to serve the community, such as:

From now through the first week of July, Poppies is hosting their Summer Series where each day of the week has a fun focus (with flowers of course). It is a great way to get out of the house and invest in a little creative fun.

Poppies Memberships are their latest release to the community, making it super easy for people and businesses to keep fresh stems around all year long! Members receive fresh flowers and other perks, such as member-only events and waived booking fees on private gatherings.

So if you are a flower lover and like the idea of handpicking your own bouquet - Poppies Flowers Shop at The Shops at Norterra is a MUST place to visit.