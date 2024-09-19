Parch Spirits combines non-alcoholic beverages with the flavors of the Sonoran desert

MEET PARCH, the new non-alcoholic cocktail from the Sonoran Desert

PARCH™ is the world's first non-alcoholic blue weber agave based Ready to Drink Cocktails created for the adult mindful drinker, it has received very high ratings from consumers and trade specialists.

Inspired by the Sonoran Desert, these award-winning cocktails are powered by adaptogens, fruits, plants and botanicals. Great tasting, All Natural, Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten Free and founded by Hispanic & female leaders, they give 1% to the Desert through the Ethnobotanical Mission Garden Museum in Tucson, AZ. The brand received “Best Product of the Year 2022” and “Beverage Champion 2023” awards by BevNet and double gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirit Competition and Gold at Global Penta Awards for their design.

Parch was founded by female enterpreneur Ila Bryne and her hispanic business partner Rudy Aldana. The Founders’ industry experience and diverse background bring a new perspective into the non-alcoholic adult beverage category. They are passionate about offering consumers beautiful brands and better drinks that bring more drinkers to the table and do less harm to people & our planet.

PROVENANCE

Based out of Tucson, AZ, PARCH™ is inspired by the native biodiversity & ancient rituals of the Sonoran Desert, which traverses the US and Mexico. 100% Organic Blue Weber Agave is our anchor.

MISSION

PARCH™ was built on the beliefs that all drinkers (whether they choose to drink alcohol or not) deserve great tasting, crafted, complex adult beverages that have a positive impact on both people & the planet.

INGREDIENTS

In addition to Organic Blue Weber Agave, Botanicals, Fruit, Spices and Roots, they replaced the neurotoxin Ethanol with ancient active adaptogens which increase the body's ability to cope with stress and regulate our adrenal response to restore vitality & immunity; that’s our functional benefit. American Ginseng, Ashwagandha and L-Theanine (extracted from Green Tea).

PARCH COCKTAILS

• Parch™ Prickly Paloma: A Citrusy Bittersweet cocktail that pairs earthy Organic Blue Weber Agave Bitters, Grapefruit, Lime juice & floral-tart hibiscus

• Parch™ Spiced Piñarita: A Smoky and Spicy cocktail that combines pineapple juice, and smoked cayenne pepper with earthy Organic Blue Weber Agave, juicy Prickly Pear Cactus Fruit, Mole Bitters & Desert Botanicals.

• Parch™ Desert Margarita: A Tangy & Tart cocktail that pairs earthy Organic Blue Weber Agave Bitters with Orange Bitters, Mexican Lime Juice & floral-tart hibiscus

Rudy’s Story

“After 14 years with Diageo (Spirits manufacturer), and the last 3 years driving the Agave based spirits brands across North America, I faced a devastating cancer diagnosis. After going through extensive treatment and recovery, I decided to live a healthier lifestyle and remove alcohol from my life. I also exited the Alcohol Beverage business and made myself a promise to make an adult beverage as equally as attractive and gratifying without the use of alcohol. That's how PARCH was born. I am in the business of normalizing alcohol-free choices in social occasions.” Rudy Aldana

To learn more, please visit http://www.drinbkparch.comor Instagram at @drinkparch.